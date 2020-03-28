Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Leander Paes to perform 'live workout' on Twitter with doubles partner Ebden

Indian tennis great Leander Paes will be doing a live workout with his doubles partner Matthew Ebden on Saturday on his Twitter handle. Paes tweeted a video earlier in the day in which he made the announcement.

Ebden and Paes had most recently teamed up at the Dubai Tennis Championships where they lost in the quarter-finals Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff. This is Paes' farewell year as the 46-year-old had announced at the start of 2020 that he is calling time on his 30-year professional career at the end of it.

My job is all about fitness and today I got my doubles partner @mattebden joining me as we have some fun with our workout . Today 3:30 pm IST on my Insta live. See you there 🏋️‍♂️😄 pic.twitter.com/PewQNqSHp7 — Leander Paes (@Leander) March 28, 2020

Tennis, like almost every other sport around the world, has come to a standstill during the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The French Open has already been postponed to September and the Wimbledon is also in line to get postponed or even cancelled.

There are over 6 lakh reported cases around the world and over 27,000 people have died from it.

In India there are at least 775 active COVID-19 cases in India as on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 873.

Besides 778 active cases, the country has reported 19 casualties so far while 78 persons have recovered or been discharged from hospital.