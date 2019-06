Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, French Open semi-final at Roland Garros: Watch Federer vs Nadal on Hotstar, Star Sports Select 1

Image Source : @ROLANDGARROS TWITTER French Open semi-final, Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal live streaming: Watch Federer vs Nadal Live on Hotstar

All four French Open singles semifinals are scheduled on the same day and the most-anticipated matchup features Rafael Nadal against Roger Federer. The other men's semifinal Friday is Novak Djokovic against Dominic Thiem. It is the first time since 2011 that the four men seeded 1-4 all reached the semifinals at Roland Garros. Federer vs. Nadal is one of the great rivalries in sports. This will be their 39th meeting overall, and sixth at the French Open — but first in eight years. Click here to follow match live

The French Open semi-final between Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal will be played on June 7 (Friday).

The French Open semi-final between Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal is scheduled to start at 04:20 PM IST on June 7.

The French Open semi-final between Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal will be played at Philippe Chatrier at Stade de Roland-Garros.

You can watch the live streaming of the French Open semi-final between Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal on Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1 from 04:00 PM IST.