Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Tennis News
  5. French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal cruises past Roger Federer to enter 12th Roland Garros final

French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal cruises past Roger Federer to enter 12th Roland Garros final

Nadal is now 92-2 for his career in Paris as he pursues a record 12th title there and 18th Grand Slam trophy overall.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
Paris Published on: June 07, 2019 19:12 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Rafael Nadal beat Roger Federer to enter his 12th French Open final

Rafael Nadal beat rival Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach his 12th French Open final.

Nadal improved to 6-0 against Federer at Roland Garros, where they last met in 2011, and 24-15 overall.

Federer had won their past five matches, but all of those were on hard courts. This one was on clay, where Nadal is nearly unbeatable.

He is now 92-2 for his career in Paris as he pursues a record 12th title there and 18th Grand Slam trophy overall.

In Sunday's final, Nadal will face top-ranked Novak Djokovic or No. 4 Dominic Thiem

More to follow..

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous Story2019 World Cup: Finch lavishes praise on Coulter-Nile, Holder asks batsmen to learn from Smith Next StoryFrench Open 2019: Barty ends Anisimova's run; faces Czech's Vondrousova in final  