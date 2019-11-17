Monday, November 18, 2019
     
  5. French duo Nicolas Mahut, Pierre-Hugues Herbert win doubles title at ATP Finals

French duo Nicolas Mahut, Pierre-Hugues Herbert win doubles title at ATP Finals

Mahut and Herbert beat Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Michael Venus of New Zealand 6-3, 6-4 to complete a near-perfect week at the O2 Arena.

London Published on: November 17, 2019 23:26 IST
atp finals
Image Source : AP

Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France, front left, and Nicholas Mahut of France celebrate after defeating Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Michael Venus of New Zealand following their ATP World Finals final doubles

French duo Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert won the doubles title at the ATP Finals for the first time on Sunday after going through the entire tournament without dropping a set.

Mahut and Herbert beat Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Michael Venus of New Zealand 6-3, 6-4 to complete a near-perfect week at the O2 Arena. The duo lost last year’s final to Mike Bryan and Jack Sock after a Champions tiebreaker that ended 13-11 to the Americans, failing to convert a match point along the way.

Mahut and Herbert were seeded seventh but were the only players — in singles or doubles — to win all three round-robin matches.

The French players also won the Australian Open this year to complete a career Grand Slam and were playing at the ATP finals for the fifth straight year.

