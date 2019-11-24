Monday, November 25, 2019
     
Davis Cup: India to face Croatia in away tie in Qualifiers if they beat Pakistan

The draw for the Qualifiers, to be held on March 6 and 7, was made here on Sunday.

Croatia, the 2018 champions crashed out in the group stage
Croatia, the 2018 champions crashed out in the group stage of this week's tournament in Madrid.

The Indian Davis Cup team will travel to Croatia for the World Group Qualifiers in March next year, if they beat Pakistan in the upcoming tie against Pakistan in Nur-Sultan.

A strong Indian side is expected to steamroll a depleted Pakistan during the November 29-30 tie in the Kazakhstan capital where sub-zero temperature will welcome player from both the sides.

India and Croatia have clashed only once in Davis Cup history when Leander

Paes-led hosts beat them 3-2 on grass courts in New Delhi in 1995.

The four semifinalists from this year's finals in Madrid -- Spain, Canada Great Britain and Russia -- will qualify automatically for next year's event.

Serbia and France have been granted wild cards which means 24 teams will clash with each other for remaining 12 places.

