Davis Cup finals postponed to next year amid coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Davis Cup finals, which were scheduled to take place in November, are now postponed to next year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Davis Cup Finals, which was to be held in November this year, has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Friday. The venue for the tournament remains Madrid and will now be held from November 22, 2021.

"The decision to postpone the event comes following a three-month review of the considerable logistical and regulatory challenges that have arisen as a result of the pandemic and all potential hosting scenarios with the health and safety of all involved of paramount importance," said ITF in a statement.

ITF President David Haggerty said: "This is a tough decision to have to make, but delivering an international team event on this scale while guaranteeing the health and safety of all involved ultimately poses too great a risk."

"It is a complex undertaking and we have made the decision now to provide certainty for players, National Associations and fans. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Kosmos Tennis in order to deliver a fantastic competition next year."

The ITF further said that the 24 home and away World Group I and World Group II ties involving 48 national teams due to be played in September this year will be postponed until 2021, with ties to be played in either March or September.

The 2020 regional Group III and IV events, in which 76 national teams are entered, are also postponed until 2021. The ITF will work with the hosts of these ties and events in order to ensure a safe environment in which they can be played next year.

