Coronavirus scare: Japan's Davis Cup tie to be played behind closed doors

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Japan's home tie in the Davis Cup against Ecuador will be played behind closed doors.

Japan's home Davis Cup tie against Ecuador next week will be played behind closed doors and thus becomes the latest sporting event in the country to be affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus. It comes a day after Japanese top flight football league, J-League, postponed all its matches until March 15.

"The International Tennis Federation made the decision to play the tie behind closed doors in consultation with the Japan Tennis Association, following advice from Japan Sports Agency and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare," said a statement from the organisers.

Japan has been grappling with the spread of the virus coming just five months before the scheduled start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. An International Olympic Committee spokesperson said on Wednesday that preparations for the marquee event are going on as planned.

"Dick Pound explains very well that the IOC continues to work towards a successful 2020 Olympic Games beginning at the end of July. The IOC has just reiterated that preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games continue as planned," the spokesperson said according to Xinhua news.