Coronavirus outbreak: Nick Kyrgios follows up on free food promise

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has delivered on his earlier promise of providing food to those in need. Kyrgios posted a picture of a box of food stuff in his Instagram stories and said, "Deliveries in progress."

Kyrgios had last week posted a heartfelt message on the social media platform asking those in need of food to message him. Countless have lost their jobs in Australia due to the ongoing crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"If anyone is not working/not getting an income and runs out of food, or times are just tough ... please don't go to sleep with an empty stomach."

"Don't be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message. I will be more than happy to share whatever I have. Even just for a box of noodles, a loaf of bread or milk. I will drop it off at your doorstep, no questions asked!" said Kyrgios in his post.

The 24-year-old had earlier emerged as a hero for the country after holding a bushfire relief match before the 2020 Australian Open featuring stars like Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. It was part of a campaign that raised millions for victims of the disaster.

