Barbora Krejcikova-Nikola Mektic win Australian Open mixed doubles title

Image Source : AP Barbora Krejcikova, left, of the Czech Republic and Croatia's Nikola Mektic talk during their match against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. and partner Britain's Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne

Barbora Krejcikova successfully defended her Australian Open mixed doubles title by partnering with Nikola Mektic to beat Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 5-7, 6-4 (10-1) in a fluctuating final under the closed roof at Rod Laver Arena.

It was debut tournament as a team for Mektic and Krajcikova, up against an experienced duo with multiple Grand Slam titles.

Mattek-Sands was bidding for her 10th Grand Slam doubles title and Murray, the older brother of Andy, was chasing his eighth major crown.