Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer gets his revenge in cliff-hanger 3rd round clash against John Millman

Image Source : AP Roger Federer gets his revenge in cliff-hanger 3rd round clash against John Millman

Roger Federer survived against Australia's John Millman in his third round Australian Open 2020 clash and got his revebge over Millman, who got the better of Federer in US Open 2018. Federer's win takes him to the fourth round after a nervy win.

Millman started strong and got the first set but Federer won the second set courtesy of a tie-breaker and then came back stronger to win the third 6-4. But, will and some fine play from the Swiss allowed him to stay in the game and take the next set last set after Millman won the fourth game 6-4.

The fifth set started with both the players breaking each other but in the end, it was Federer who kept his nerve and took the the game 7-6 after making a comeback from 4-8 down to take the tie-breaker 10-8 and won the match 6-4, 6-7, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6.



This was also his 100th win at the Australian Open.

Federer will next play Marton Fucsovics of Hungary and remains on course for a collison course with second seed and world No.2 Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.