Australian Open 2020: Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to reach Grand Slam quarters

Ons Jabeur defeated China's Wang Qiang 7-6, 6-1 to reach the quarter-final of Australian Open.

Melbourne Published on: January 26, 2020 14:32 IST
Australian Open 2020
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to reach Grand Slam quarters

Unseeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur on Sunday became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final as she defeated China's Wang Qiang in an Australian Open tie.

Jabeur fought back from a break down in the first set to win the contest 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.

Jabeur, 25, is the highest-ranked Arab woman in history as she had reached a career-high 51 last year.

"I'm really shaking right now, it's unbelievable. I can't describe how I feel," said Jabeur, who will become the first Arab woman to crack the top 50 when the new rankings come out next week.

She will now be up against America's No.14 seed Sofia Kenin, who knocked out Coco Gauff on Melbourne Arena and talking of the upcoming affair, Jabeur said: "Sofia is a really good player, she's a tough one, she's a fighter, last time she won against me, so maybe now it's my revenge."

