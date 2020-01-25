Nick Kyrgios sets up fourth-round clash with Rafael Nadal, survives five-set thriller against Karen Khachanov

Image Source : TWITTER/ ATP Nick Kyrgios sets up fourth-round clash with Rafael Nadal

Nick Kyrgios sets up a fourth-round clash with 19-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal after surviving a five-set thriller against Russia's Karen Khachanov on Saturday at the Melbourne Arena.

𝕋ℝ𝕌𝔼 🇦🇺 𝔾ℝ𝕀𝕋@NickKyrgios is through to the #AusOpen fourth round for the third time, def. Karen Khachanov 6-2 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 6-7(7) 7-6(8), where he will meet World No.1 Rafael Nadal.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/f9CWmdAEwG — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2020

Nadal easily advanced to the second week at the Australian Open with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

The top-ranked Nadal had beaten Carreno Busta in all four of their previous matches, including the quarterfinals of the 2017 French Open.

It is the 47th time that Nadal has reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament, trailing only Roger Federer's 67 and Novak Djokovic's 50.

Nadal hasn't dropped a set in his first three matches at Melbourne Park.