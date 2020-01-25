Saturday, January 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Tennis News
  5. Nick Kyrgios sets up fourth-round clash with Rafael Nadal, survives five-set thriller against Karen Khachanov

Nick Kyrgios sets up fourth-round clash with Rafael Nadal, survives five-set thriller against Karen Khachanov

Nicky Kyrgios sets up a fourth-round clash with 19-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal after surviving a five-set thriller against Russia's Karen Khachanov on Saturday at the Melbourne Arena.

AP AP
Melbourne Updated on: January 25, 2020 18:14 IST
Nick Kyrgios sets up fourth-round clash with Rafael Nadal
Image Source : TWITTER/ ATP

Nick Kyrgios sets up fourth-round clash with Rafael Nadal

Nick Kyrgios sets up a fourth-round clash with 19-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal after surviving a five-set thriller against Russia's Karen Khachanov on Saturday at the Melbourne Arena. 

Nadal easily advanced to the second week at the Australian Open with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

The top-ranked Nadal had beaten Carreno Busta in all four of their previous matches, including the quarterfinals of the 2017 French Open.

It is the 47th time that Nadal has reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament, trailing only Roger Federer's 67 and Novak Djokovic's 50.

Nadal hasn't dropped a set in his first three matches at Melbourne Park.

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News