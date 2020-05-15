ATP, WTA announce extension of tennis tour suspension until at least end of July

Image Source : AP IMAGE Tournaments taking place from August 1 onwards are still planning to proceed as per the published schedule.

The ATP and WTA announced extension to suspension of their Tours on Friday. Both Tours have now been suspended till at least the end of July and thus, the list of cancelled tournaments now exceeds 40.

"The ATP has extended the suspension of the ATP Tour through to July 31, 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said the ATP.

"The decision, made in close collaboration with Tour members, means ATP events in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbühel will not take place as scheduled. The extended suspension also applies to the ATP Challenger Tour and to men's events on the ITF World Tennis Tour."

Tournaments taking place from August 1 onwards are still planning to proceed as per the published schedule. The ATP, however, said that a further update on the tour calendar "is expected in mid-June."

"Following the announcement of the WTA Tour suspension through July 12, the WTA events in Bastad, Lausanne, Bucharest, and Jurmala scheduled for July will not be held, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said the WTA in its statement.

"A decision regarding the dates in which Karlsruhe and Palermo may be played along with further updates to the WTA calendar will be made in June."

