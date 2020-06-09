ATP to raise funds for coaches affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Funds raised will be allocated to the members of the ATP Coach Program, whose ability to work has been impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

The ATP Tour has launched a program to raise funds for tennis coaches affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 4 lakh lives across the world.

The program will allow fans to have private coaching sessions with the likes of legendary ATP coaches including Paul Annacone, Boris Becker, Darren Cahill, Brad Gilbert, Goran Ivanisevic, Ivan Lendl, Ivan Ljubicic, Carlos Moya, Patrick Mouratoglou and Marian Vajda, said ATP on its website.

Funds raised will be allocated to the members of the ATP Coach Program, whose ability to work has been impacted by the ongoing pandemic. The ATP will also donate part of the proceeds to a global COVID-19 relief fund.

"It is great to see coaches and tournaments offer some truly incredible and unique experiences to our fans," said Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman. "The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the ability of many people to work and coaches are no exception. The fact this initiative also helps fellow members of the tennis family during this uncertain time shows the unity and innovative spirit of tennis."

The initial three-week bidding window will take place from June 8-29, with future rounds and experiences to be announced.

