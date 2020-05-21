Thursday, May 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Tennis News
  5. ATP to offer mental health support to players, staff members

ATP to offer mental health support to players, staff members

ATP will be aiding the players and staff members in ensuring mental well being amind the coronavirus crisis.

IANS IANS
Washington Published on: May 21, 2020 9:31 IST
atp, atp mental health, atp players, atp staff, tennis, coronvirus, covid-19
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

ATP will be aiding the players and staff members in ensuring mental well being amind the coronavirus crisis.

The ATP has announced that it will be working with Sporting Chance and Headspace to support the mental health and well-being of its player members and staff.

The partnership between the ATP and Sporting Chance means ATP Player members will be able to contact a 24/7 helpline providing access to a triage team of therapists.

The tour is also offering players and its employees free subscriptions to Headspace, which offers content about mindfulness and meditation, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Being mentally strong is just as important as physical strength in tennis, and looking after the mental health of our players and staff is a key priority for us," said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

"We want to make sure we're doing everything we can to support our players and staff during this time, and I'm proud of the partnerships we've been able to announce in recent weeks and months which allow us to do this," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X