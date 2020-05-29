Andy Murray to return to tennis to take part in brother Jamie's tournament

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES It is hoped the event will raise at least 100,000 pounds for the NHS charities.

British former tennis World No.1 Andy Murray will return to action at a behind-closed-doors tournament organised by brother Jamie from June 23-28 in order to raise money for NHS Charities Together. Murray has not played professional tennis since the Davis Cup Finals in November last year.

"We're excited to be hosting Jamie Murray's tournament 'Schroders Battle of the Brits' at the National Tennis Centre on June 23-28," the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Twitter.

It is hoped the event will raise at least 100,000 pounds for the NHS charities.

"The last few months have been incredibly challenging times for everyone and we see this event as our way of giving back," Jamie was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"A lot of work has gone in to make sure this could happen and we are excited to be able to bring an action-packed week of tennis, while raising valuable funds for NHS heroes to say thank you for the amazing work they have done."

"I'm really excited to be, for the first time, bringing together the current generation of British male players to compete against one another while raising significant funds for charity," he added.

Murray, who has been battling a potentially career ending hip injury, was eyeing a return to tennis at the Miami Open in March. The tournament, and eventually the rest of the season, was indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the ATP Tour and International Tennis Federation extended their suspensions of professional tennis until July 31.

