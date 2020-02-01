Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Alexander Zverev to donate $50,000 to Australia bushfire victims

Alexander Zverev will donate $50,000 to the recovery effort for the bush fires that have devastated parts of Australia.

The seventh-seeded Zverev had pledged to donate all his prize money to the fundraising campaign if he won the Australian Open title this year. The singles champions get 4 million Australian dollars ($2.85 million). He lost in the semifinals to Dominic Thiem, ending his winning streak at five matches at Melbourne Park. It's his best run at a major to date.

“Yeah, unfortunately I could not make it happen with all the prize money,” he said. “I will keep my promise. I will donate the $50,000 and hope that can help a little bit.”

Zverev promised $10,000 for every match he won at Melbourne Park.

Earlier, the fifth-seeded Thiem dropped the first set against seventh-seeded Zverev, who was playing in a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time, before rallying to win 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

The roof was closed on Rod Laver Arena during the first set when it started raining. The roof had been closed earlier in the day for doubles matches when the temperature hit 109 degrees F (43 degrees Celsius) at Melbourne Park.