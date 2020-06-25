Nick Kyrgios hits out after Novak Djokovic's father blames Grigor Dimitrov

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia tennis star Nick Kyrgios

Australia tennis star Nick Kyrgios hit out at World No.1 Novak Djokovic's father after the latter blamed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov for Adria Open fiasco.

Djokovic, Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Victor Troicki have all tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Belgrade leg of the exhibition event recently.

Meanwhile, Djokovic's wife has also been diagnosed with COVID-19 and also NBA star Nikola Jokic, who attended the event in the capital city of Serbia.

Djokovic's father, Srdjan, trained his guns at Dimitrov and claimed that he participated in the tournament while he was 'sick'.

"Why did it happen? Because the man (Dimitrov) probably came sick, from who knows where. He didn't get tested there, he was tested somewhere else," Srdjan told Croatian outlet RTL.

"I don't think that's right. He inflicted great damage to Croatia and to us as a family and to Serbia."

Kyrgios, who has been very critical of the event, wrote in his Instagram post as per Daily Mail: "Nah bruh don't push the blame."

Following the news that Djokovic and his wife have contracted the virus, the remainder of the tournament was cancelled.

"I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm. Everything the organisers and I did the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," Djokovic had earlier said in a statement on his official Twitter handle.

"We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons. We were wrong and it was too soon.

"I can't express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection," he added.

