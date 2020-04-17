2020 Laver Cup moved to 2021 due to French Open switch

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Laver Cup will now be held at TD Garden in Boston from September 24-26, 2021.

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup that was to be held from September 25 to 27 this year has been postponed to 2021. The tournament, which was founded and is organised by Swiss great Roger Federer's management company, will now be held at TD Garden in Boston from September 24-26, 2021.

"It's unfortunate that the Laver Cup has to be pushed back a year, but at this stage it's the right thing to do for everyone concerned," 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer said in the tournament's release.

"Although disappointing, the good news is that TD Garden will still be able to host the event next year and I really look forward to finally playing in Boston for the first time at Laver Cup 2021."

"We needed to make a decision now on our event," Laver Cup Chairman and CEO of TEAM8 Tony Godsick said. "We know our passionate fans will be disappointed that they have to wait an extra year for the Laver Cup in Boston, but this is the responsible course of action, necessitated by the emerging calendar conflicts."

"We wanted to call it now to provide certainty for our fans as well as our players, sponsors, broadcasters, partners, staff, volunteers and of course the great city of Boston. We thank them all for their unwavering dedication, hard work, support and understanding and we can't wait to bring happier times to Boston in 2021."

