Wednesday, October 16, 2019
     
Viking Thunder Clap. Why? Twitter slams India for celebrations post Bangladesh draw

India managed to salvage a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in FIFA World Cup qualifier their after going a goal down in the 42nd minute.

New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2019 11:16 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : AP

Twitter slams Indian football team for celebrating Bangladesh draw

Football fans in Kolkata flocked the Salt Lake Stadium for India's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on Tuesday but to their dismay, the hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by a spirited Bangladesh side in Kolkata.

Fans turned up in huge numbers and tickets were sold out, but the performance as captain Sunil Chhetri confessed wasn't up to the mark and fans were left disappointed despite cheering on the Blue Tigers for the entire 90 minutes.

"We couldn't deliver a performance to match the atmosphere at Salt Lake last night, and the dressing room is very disappointed about it. We couldn’t capitalise on the chances we got,but this is a process on the pitch and in the stands. You turned up, we'll keep attempting to," Chhetri tweeted.

India, ranked 104, failed to beat 187th Bangladesh and almost managed to lose until Adil Khan scored a header in the 88th minute to salvage a point.

But, following the match, the players along with the Blue Pilgrims (Indian football team fans club), did the Viking Clap celebration and that didn't go down well with Twitterati. The players were slated for celebrating a draw, something they did before as well against Qatar.

