Viking Thunder Clap. Why? Twitter slams India for celebrations post Bangladesh draw

Image Source : AP Twitter slams Indian football team for celebrating Bangladesh draw

Football fans in Kolkata flocked the Salt Lake Stadium for India's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on Tuesday but to their dismay, the hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by a spirited Bangladesh side in Kolkata.

Fans turned up in huge numbers and tickets were sold out, but the performance as captain Sunil Chhetri confessed wasn't up to the mark and fans were left disappointed despite cheering on the Blue Tigers for the entire 90 minutes.

"We couldn't deliver a performance to match the atmosphere at Salt Lake last night, and the dressing room is very disappointed about it. We couldn’t capitalise on the chances we got,but this is a process on the pitch and in the stands. You turned up, we'll keep attempting to," Chhetri tweeted.

We couldn't deliver a performance to match the atmosphere at the Salt Lake last night, and the dressing room is very disappointed about it. We couldn’t capitalise on the chances we got,but this is a process on the pitch and in the stands. You turned up, we'll keep attempting to. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) October 16, 2019

India, ranked 104, failed to beat 187th Bangladesh and almost managed to lose until Adil Khan scored a header in the 88th minute to salvage a point.

But, following the match, the players along with the Blue Pilgrims (Indian football team fans club), did the Viking Clap celebration and that didn't go down well with Twitterati. The players were slated for celebrating a draw, something they did before as well against Qatar.

Don't know how many players realise that it is 2 points lost. Sunil had a poor game by his standards but he looked like the only one who was frustrated at the end. Said F*** **f halfway through the Viking clap and walked away. #INDBAN — Karthik Raj (@kartcric) October 15, 2019

Unpopular opinion :- This Indian team lacks in quality and depends on individual brilliance. Nothing has improved in our football yet😔 Only the supporters backing the Indian football team has increased and players doing the Viking clap for the fans is something new👍#INDBAN — Sayan Bagchi (@HeyAmSayan) October 15, 2019

Bangladesh are ranked 207, had better chances , two very close penalty shouts and a lot better game plan than us and we just saw people viking clap that performance and Adil Khan fist pumping at the end. #IndianFootball #INDBAN #worldcupqualifier — Jayant Pande (@GoliNahiMarenge) October 15, 2019

Man United Indian Football Team



Consistently being shit.

🤝🤝🤝#INDBAN #mufc — Vedansh (@NathaniVedansh) October 15, 2019