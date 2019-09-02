Transfer Deadline Day: Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian leaves for Serie A

Monday, September 02, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: September 02, 2019 17:12 IST
After Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, Matteo Darmian joined the list of departures from Manchester United to Italy, as the defender leaves the club for Parma.

While a blockbuster deal to take Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain seemed unlikely to be finalized, clubs across Europe are completing transfer business before the window shuts later Monday.

In Italy, defender Matteo Darmian joined Parma after four years at Manchester United. Parma said the 29-year-old Darmian signed a four-year contract. The transfer fee was not announced.

Darmian played only 92 games for United, and was out of favor with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The defender arrived at Old Trafford in 2015, when Louis van Gaal was the manager of Manchester United.

He made 39 appearances in his first season but inconsistency and injuries kept him out for longer periods throughout his time at the club since. Under Jose Mourinho, Darmian failed to flourish and was subsequently kept out of the side.

Last season, Darmian made only 7 appearances for the club even with the change in charge, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took on the managerial role.

This is Manchester United's third first-team departure to Serie A in the summer transfer window. Romelu Lukaku had earlier left the club for Inter Milan, while Alexis Sanchez joined the same club on loan.

