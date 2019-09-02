Transfer Deadline Day: Henrikh Mkhitaryan secures Roma loan move, Chicharito signs for Sevilla

Image Source : AP Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined Serie A side AS Roma on a season-long loan, while Javier Hernandez 'Chicharito' left West Ham to sign for Sevilla.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has completed his season-long loan move to AS Roma, nearly one-and-a-half year after signing for Arsenal in a swap-deal, which saw Alexis Sanchez joining Manchester United. with his intended new club publishing photos of him undergoing his medical.

Napoli said it signed free agent forward Fernando Llorente, who previously won two Serie A titles at Juventus. The 34-year-old Spain international was available on a free transfer after his contract at Tottenham expired in the offseason.

Llorente, who was used as a late substitute in the Champions League final against Liverpool in June, will return to the competition with Napoli. The Serie A runners-up will play defending champion Liverpool in the group stage.

Another former Tottenham player at Napoli, defender Vlad Chiriches, has left to join Sassuolo.

Sassuolo said it signed the 29-year-old Romania captain on loan with an obligation to buy in a permanent deal.

Mexico forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernández returned to Spain to join Sevilla from West Ham. He previously spent a season on loan at Real Madrid from Manchester United.

Colombian defender Eder Balanta is stepping up from the Europa League to a team in the Champions League. Club Brugge signed Balanta from Basel on a three-year contract. The fee was not announced.

Last week, the Belgian league runners-up were drawn in a Champions League group with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Galatasaray.

Also on Monday, Brugge said it signed Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne, a Senegal international, on loan.