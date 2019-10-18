Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani to perform at grand opening ceremony of ISL 2019/20

Friday, October 18, 2019
     
Indian Super League (ISL) season 2019-20 is all set to kick-off on October 20 when two-time champions ATK take on old rivals Kerala Blasters FC in the yellow brigades den.

Kochi Updated on: October 18, 2019 16:52 IST
Indian Super League (ISL) season 2019-20 is all set to kick-off on October 20 when two-time champions ATK take on old rivals Kerala Blasters FC in the yellow brigades den. As the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here is expected to be painted in a sea of yellow, the opening ceremony is set to catalyse it with high-octane performances by superstars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani along with the internationally acclaimed Indian dance group Kings United.

Tiger Shroff will be performing to some of his superhit numbers and will later be accompanied by Disha Patani. Shroff and the dancers will perform choreographic pieces inspired by gymnastic and acrobatic moves along with high energy flips and stunts on their songs.

Kings United, winners of the recent World of Dance competition, will be adding a football flavour to dance with an energetic choreographed piece on various football kicks and moves celebrating the glorious ISL highlights.

Anchored by actor Dulquer Salmaan, the opening ceremony will start at 6 p.m. at the stadium, while the deferred live on TV will be from 6.45 p.m. onwards, with the match kicking off at 7.30 PM.

