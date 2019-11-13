Image Source : GETTY IMAGES This is how much Chelsea players are fined for being late for training

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has overseen an incredible run of form in which the club has gone on a run of six straight wins and currently sits third on the Premier League table. This is despite the fact that the imposition of a transfer ban has forced them to promote a number of academy players to the first team.

Lampard seems to have implemented a strict disciplinary regime for the young squad, including a range of fines that vary according to the indiscretion, British media reports said. This includes a fine of a whopping 20,000 pounds for being late for training.

If a player fails to report an illness or injury before a day off or an hour and a half before training, he will be slapped with a fine of 10,000 pounds. Lateness for treatment and medical appointments or matchday departure incurs a fine of 2500 pounds.

A player will have to pay 1000 pounds if his phone rings during a team meal or meeting or if the player wears the wrong clothing for travel or on matchdays.

Late appearance in a gym can cost the player 1000 pounds while a failure to turn up to fulfil corporate or community duties or for not travelling back from a match in the team coach without giving 48 hours notice can all incur a fine of 5000 pounds.

The fines are doubled if not paid within 14 days and the money is reportedly going towards team activities and charities.