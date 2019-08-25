Serie A: Giorgio Chiellini scores sole goal as Juventus open title-defence with win

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini scored in the first half, and his goal remained the sole difference as Juventus kicked off their Serie A campaign with a win.

Chiellini netted in the 21st minute following a corner on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed in the first half by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) due to an almost imperceptible offside call, Xinhua news agency reported.

While Ronaldo missed wide and over on several occasions in the first half, he also placed a powerful, long-range blast on goal near the hour mark that required a difficult save from Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe.

Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny also produced a tough save early on to deny Roberto Inglese after a counterattack.

Meanwhile, Serie A runners-up Napoli won a 4-3 thriller against Fiorentina. Skipper Lorenzo Insigne scored a brace for Napoli including the 67th-minute winner and had a role in Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon's goals for the southerners