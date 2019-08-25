Sunday, August 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Soccer News
  5. Serie A: Giorgio Chiellini scores sole goal as Juventus open title-defence with win

Serie A: Giorgio Chiellini scores sole goal as Juventus open title-defence with win

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini scored in the first half, and his goal remained the sole difference as Juventus kicked off their Serie A campaign with a win.

IANS IANS
Rome Published on: August 25, 2019 11:41 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini scored in the first half, and his goal remained the sole difference as Juventus kicked off their Serie A campaign with a win.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini scored early as Juventus beat Parma 1-0 to kick off its bid for a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title in the Italian Serie A opener.

Chiellini netted in the 21st minute following a corner on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed in the first half by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) due to an almost imperceptible offside call, Xinhua news agency reported.

While Ronaldo missed wide and over on several occasions in the first half, he also placed a powerful, long-range blast on goal near the hour mark that required a difficult save from Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe.

Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny also produced a tough save early on to deny Roberto Inglese after a counterattack.

Meanwhile, Serie A runners-up Napoli won a 4-3 thriller against Fiorentina. Skipper Lorenzo Insigne scored a brace for Napoli including the 67th-minute winner and had a role in Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon's goals for the southerners

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySachin Tendulkar enthralls runners with life stories on eve of MHM Next Story  