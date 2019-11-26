Real Madrid vs PSG Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Watch RMA vs PSG live match online on Sony LIV

Image Source : GETTY Edinson Cavani of PSG (2L) scores their first goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid at Parc des Princes on March 6, 2018 in Paris

Real Madrid vs PSG Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid would be looking to seal their place in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 when they take on group-mates PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Los Blancos stands second in Group A with seven points from four games. PSG stand atop with 12 points from as many matches and have also secured their spot in the next round, however, they would look to maintain their position atop. Madrid's campaign did not get off to a solid start as former champions lost 0-3 at PSG and drew 2-2 against Club Brugge at home. However, with back-to-back wins against Galatasaray, Real have secured the second spot. They will be heading into the night on the back of a 3-1 win against Real Sociedad in La Liga that made them joint table-toppers alongside Barcelona. On the other hand, PSG have won all the four matches they played in the group stage. They have been in a red hot form lately with only one defeat in their last six matches.

When is the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid vs PSG?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid vs PSG will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid vs PSG being played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid vs PSG will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What are the timings of UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid vs PSG?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid vs PSG will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid vs PSG?

