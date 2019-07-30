Premier League Transfer Rumours: Pepe to Arsenal; Manchester United target Maguire, Savic

Premier League Transfer Rumours

With the Premier League around the corner, Europe's top clubs are in the hunt for the best players so far and it is the English Premier League that is making headlines once again and the bids are coming in heavy. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rebuilding his Manchester United squad for the new season, the search for defenders is on.

Here are the transfer rumours on July 30 in the Premier League at the moment.

Nicolas Pepe (Lille) to Arsenal

The right-winger is in London at the moment, completing his medicals ahead of penning a deal with the Gunners, who are splurging a record 89 Million Euros the attacker. The Ivory Coast player will be a pretty good addition to the squad which includes Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Bruno Fernandes (Sporting) to Manchester United

Manchester United have made a long list of signings and a defender is one of them. United are on the verge of signing the Portuguese defender from Sporting according to reports. Revamping the squad, Solskjaer looks to work on his defence which has been United's weakness for years now.

Milinkovic Savic (Lazio) to Manchester United

With Paul Pogba uncertain at Old Trafford, United have kept their options open an attacking midfielder Milinkovic Savic is one who can Bolster Solskjaer's squad. However, unless Pogba doesn't leave, Savic's chances to United are pretty slim at the moment.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) to Manchester United, swap deal for Romelu Lukaku

In a shocking deal, Juventus have targetted United discard Lukaku and are willing to swap Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala for the Belgian. The possibility of the move is 60 % but new Juventus coach Sarri is persistent in bringing in the Belgian, who is also being targetted by Inter Milan.

Harry Macguire (Leicester City) to Manchester United

Before Bruno Fernandes, United had English defender Harry Macguire on their list and the big brute is nearly on the verge of completing a whopping 89 Million Pound deal with the Red Devils. The defender has been Leicester City's backbone for a while.

Leroy Sane (Manchester City) to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have targetted German winger Leroy Sane and manager Nico Kovic is confident of signing the City player this season. With Guardiola unwilling to sell the player despite benching him in the latter end of the season, Sane may be on his way out this summer.

Moise Kean (Juventus) to Everton

In what could be a blockbuster deal for the Toffees, Everton are on the verge of signing youngster Moise Kean after accepting the bid of 32 Million Euros. The youngster has been in terrific form in front of goal for Juventus and the national side, Kean's introduction could brighten Everton's future.