Premier League: Manchester City lose ground in title race after 2-0 defeat against Wolves

The shock victory moved Wolves up to 11th while Manchester City remain second, just one point ahead of Arsenal in third.

MANCHESTER Published on: October 06, 2019 21:24 IST
Manchester City lost more ground to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday with a 2-0 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers that leaves the defending champions eight points behind this season's pacesetters.

Adama Traoré gave the visitors the lead in the 80th minute with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner as he finished off a fast break with Raúl Jiménez.

City piled on the pressure in the final 10 minutes but could not break through a resolute Wolves side that took advantage of a stretched home side and doubled its lead in stoppage time when Traore scored his second.

The shock victory moved Wolves up to 11th while City remain second, just one point ahead of Arsenal in third.

