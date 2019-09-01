Premier League: Liverpool win it easy, Chelsea fail to protect two-goal lead against Sheffield

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/AP Liverpool win it easy, Chelsea fail to protect two-goal lead against Sheffield

A fourth straight win for Liverpool. Another big victory for Manchester City. More disappointment for Manchester United and Chelsea.

Oh, and the usual dose of VAR controversy.

Just a typical afternoon in this season's Premier League.

By beating Burnley 3-0 on Saturday, Liverpool achieved a club-record 13th straight league victory and stayed in first place on a maximum 12 points heading into the two-week break for internationals. No other team in England's four professional leagues has won all its games since the start of the season.

City is hot on Liverpool's heels in second place, already seemingly reprising the northwest clubs' duel for the title last season.

A touch of fortune and a defensive error helped Liverpool ease to a 13th straight win.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross from the right glanced off the back of Burnley striker Chris Wood and span high and beyond the reach of goalkeeper Nick Pope into the far corner of the net in the 33rd.

Four minutes later, Burnley defender Ben Mee passed the ball straight to Roberto Firmino in midfield and the Brazil forward played in Sadio Mane, who slotted home his finish.

Firmino added the third in the 80th from a counter-attack.

It is the first time Liverpool has won its opening four matches in back-to-back seasons and the team recorded its first league clean sheet of the season. Firmino also became the first Brazilian to score 50 Premier League goals.

Chelsea, on the other hand, blew up a two-goal lead to draw against Sheffield United.

Sheffield United came from two goals down Saturday to earn a 2-2 draw at Chelsea, whose manager Frank Lampard is still looking for a first home Premier League win in charge of the London club.

The Blues looked to have three points secured as Tammy Abraham's first-half double gave them a comfortable halftime lead, adding to his brace from last weekend in the 3-2 win at Norwich.

Callum Robinson started Sheffield United's comeback less than a minute after the restart and then Kurt Zouma's own-goal in the 87th minute earned a point for the Blades.

Lampard was fuming when the equalizer went in, throwing a bottle down in disgust, but his young side's soft underbelly was exposed again.

Chelsea have five points from its first four games heading into the international break.