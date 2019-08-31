Sunday, September 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Soccer News
  5. Premier League: Inconsistent Manchester United held 1-1 by 10-man Southampton

Premier League: Inconsistent Manchester United held 1-1 by 10-man Southampton

Manchester United couldn't put away any of their late chances, though, leaving the opening-weekend 4-0 over Chelsea as their only win so far.

AP AP
Southampton Published on: August 31, 2019 23:09 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Premier League: Inconsistent Manchester United held 1-1 by 10-man Southampton

Manchester United will head into the international break with just one win from its opening four games in the English Premier League after being held to 1-1 at Southampton on Saturday.

Daniel James cut inside and drove a rising shot into the top corner for his third goal since an offseason arrival from second-tier Swansea, giving United a 10th-minute lead at St. Mary's Stadium.

Southampton's incessant pressure at the start of the second half resulted in an equalizer, with United goalkeeper David de Gea choosing to punch away a shot only for the ball to be delivered back into the area and headed in by Jannik Vestergaard in the 58th.

Kevin Danso was handed a second yellow card for a crude, high challenge on Scott McTominay, reducing Southampton to 10 men in the 73rd.

United couldn't put away any of their late chances, though, leaving the opening-weekend 4-0 over Chelsea as their only win so far. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team has five points, one more than Southampton.

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryShakib Al Hasan blames captain Mashrafe Mortaza for poor World Cup campaign Next Story2nd Test: Hanuma Vihari slams maiden Test century against West Indies in Jamaica  