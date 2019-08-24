Image Source : @FCBAYERN TWITTER Philippe Coutinho's signing was something Bundesliga needed: Carsten Cramer

Carsten Cramer, managing director of the Borussia Dortmund, feels the signing of attacking mid-fielder Philippe Coutinho by German giants Bayern Munich will bring in more excitement and reach to the Bundesliga.

Bayern earlier this week signed Coutinho from Barcelona on a season-long loan deal which includes an option to buy.

"Huge compliment to Bayern Munich. For Bundesliga, it was a great deal that Bayern was able to convince a superstar like Coutinho," Cramer said.

He also admitted that while Coutinho's signing will add to the strength of Bayern, the deal would be able to do wonders for Bundesliga as the star Brazil international is a player who is admired and followed by football fans all across the globe.

"His inclusion probably makes our competition a bit more difficult. If Coutinho remains in the condition and shape he is right now, he is definitely a big asset for Bayern. But he is a big asset for all the people who love football," said the Dortmund MD who is also a board member of the club.

"Therefore, it's a good deal and probably would help Bayern in the Champions League as well. This is something Bundesliga needed," he added.

Barcelona has said that Bayern will pay 8.5 million euros to take Coutinho on loan while the option to buy stands at 120 million euros.

The Brazil international will spend the 2019-20 campaign with the Bundesliga champions before a decision is made on a permanent transfer.