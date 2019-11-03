Official emblem of FIFA U-17 women's World Cup launched in Mumbai

Image Source : TWITTER Logo of FIFA U-17 women's World Cup

The official emblem of the FIFA U-17 womens World Cup, which India will host in 2020, was unveiled at a star-studded launch event at the Gateway of India here.

Popular local and international stars attended the event on Saturday evening, including two-time women's World Cup winner and Olympic gold medallist Kristine Lilly of the US, and the members of India U-17 women's football team, who will compete in the showpiece event next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Sports Kiren Rijiju said: "I'm extremely proud to be a part of the launch of the official emblem and stand behind our women footballers as they take an important step towards this historic event.

"We are delighted that through the U-17 women's World Cup, we can initiate various schemes and programmes which will make sports like football easily accessible to everyone, especially young girls."

"This tournament is not only a first step onto the international stage for the participating young women, it is also an opportunity to inspire girls of all ages across India and around the world," said Sarai Bareman, Chief Women's Football Officer for FIFA.

The FIFA U-17 women's World Cup will take place between November 2 and November 21, 2020.