Maurizio Sarri leaves Chelsea, joins Juventus on a three-year contract

After taking them to Europa League triumph last month, Maurizio Sarri has left Chelsea to join Juventus.

London Published on: June 16, 2019 19:05 IST
After taking them to Europa League triumph last month, Maurizio Sarri has left Chelsea to join Juventus.

Maurizio Sarri has left Chelsea after one season to return to Italy to manage Juventus.

The former Napoli coach has joined Serie A champion Juventus on a three-year contract to replace Massimiliano Allegri.

Sarri won the Europa League with Chelsea, beating Arsenal in his final game in charge last month, and he also led the team to third place in the Premier League.

The move is likely to cause mixed reaction in Italy because of Sarri's three-year spell at Napoli, during which he transformed the club into Juve's main challenger for the Serie A title.

Allegri was in charge of Juventus for the last five seasons, winning the league every year as well as four Italian Cups.

He also led the team to two Champions League finals but Juventus appears frustrated by not being able to win the European trophy — especially after signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

