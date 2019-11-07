Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United vs Partizan, Live Streaming UEFA Europa League: Watch Live football match online on SonyLIV

Manchester United vs Partizan, Live Streaming UEFA Europa League: Manchester United will aim to secure a place in the round-of-32 of the Europa League as they host Partizan Belgrade at Old Trafford on Thursday. After successive wins against Norwich City and Chelsea, Solskjaer's side faced a setback on Saturday after Bournemouth inflicted a 1-0 defeat on United. The side can draw some respite from the fact that they beat Partizan 1-0 in the away fixture. It's a tricky game nonetheless for Manchester United, however, as it is a must-win game for Partizan. You can watch Manchester United vs Partizan live online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony TEN.

When is Manchester United vs Partizan, Europa League match?

Manchester United vs Partizan will be played on November 8 (Friday) at 1:40 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where is Manchester United vs Partizan being played?

Manchester United vs Partizan is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can you watch Manchester United vs Partizan Live online?

You can watch Manchester United vs Partizan live online on SonyLIV.

Where can you watch Manchester United vs Partizan Live TV Telecast?

Manchester United vs Partizan, Europa League match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten2 in India.