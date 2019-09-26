Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/AP Manchester United, Chelsea set up 4th round clash with contrasting League Cup wins

Manchester United narrowly avoided one of the most embarrassing cup exits in its history, only beating third-tier struggler Rochdale in a penalty shootout after conceding a goal to a 16-year-old school kid in normal time.

On a night when top-flight teams West Ham, Bournemouth and Sheffield United were eliminated by lower-division opposition in the third round of the English League Cup, United had a major let-off at Old Trafford despite fielding a lineup containing Paul Pogba and $60-million offseason signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Rochdale, which is languishing in 17th place in the 24-team League One, had a shot cleared off the line before going behind to a goal by 17-year-old United striker Mason Greenwood. He wasn't even the youngest player to score in the match, with Luke Matheson — playing the 14th game of his professional career at a ground close to his high school — equalizing in the 76th minute to take the game to penalties.

United converted all its spot kicks in the shootout and won it 5-3. The reward: A fourth-round trip to Chelsea, which had a much easier time in dispatching fourth-tier Grimsby 7-1 at home.

The performance and result highlighted United's lack of strength in depth this season, though Greenwood continues to be a bright spark. He scored for a second straight match at Old Trafford, having grabbed the winner against Astana in the Europa League last week.

With Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial currently injured, Greenwood could be set for an extended run in the team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has described the youngster as one of the best finishers he has ever seen.

HUMILIATION FOR THE HAMMERS

Oxford, which plays in the third tier, rested six of its regular players but still thrashed West Ham 4-0 in an embarrassing result for the team that beat Man United in the Premier League at the weekend.

All of Oxford's goals came in the second half at Kassam Stadium.

Third-tier Burton Albion beat Bournemouth 2-0 in a match featuring three floodlight failures that led to 28 minutes of second-half stoppage time being played, and Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to third-tier Sunderland.

Brighton was the fourth Premier League team to lose Wednesday, beaten 3-1 at home to fellow top-flight side Aston Villa.

LIVERPOOL THROUGH

It was a memorable night for two teenagers for Liverpool.

At 17 years and 250 days, Ki-Jana Hoever became the fourth youngest scorer for the club when he headed in the second goal in the 2-0 win at MK Dons. It followed the opener by James Milner, one of the senior players in an otherwise weakened lineup fielded by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Harvey Elliott also played for Liverpool, becoming the youngest player to start a competitive match for Liverpool at 16 years and 174 days.

CHELSEA SMASH 7

Chelsea eased into the next round of the League Cup with a 7-1 thrashing of Grimsby Town at Stamford Bridge.

Ross Barkley, Michy Batshuyai (x2), Pedro, Kurt Zouma, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi were on the scoresheet for the Blues.

FOURTH-ROUND DRAW

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton vs. Watford

Burton Albion vs. Leicester

Manchester City vs. Southampton

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Crawley vs. Colchester

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Oxford vs. Sunderland