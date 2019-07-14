Sunday, July 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Soccer News
  5. Manchester United beat Perth Glory 2-0 to kick off pre-season on positive note

Manchester United beat Perth Glory 2-0 to kick off pre-season on positive note

Marcus Rashford and James Garner scored the two goals for Manchester United in their first pre-season game against Perth Glory.

AP AP
Perth Published on: July 14, 2019 16:56 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Manchester United beat Perth Glory 2-0 to kick off pre-season on a positive note

Unsettled Paul Pogba provided the backheel flick for England striker Marcus Rashford to score in Manchester United's 2-0 win over the A-League's Perth Glory on Saturday at Perth Stadium.

With his back to the goal in the 60th minute, Rashford took Pogba's pass, swiveled and lashed a left-footed shot into the bottom corner of the Perth net.

Midfielder James Garner, who had been on the pitch for only a minute, scored United's second goal in the 85th on a long-range volley after a mix-up in the Perth defense.

After a scoreless first half, Rashford and Pogba were two of 11 changes for United at the start of the second. Pogba's future with the club has been the subject of much speculation after saying that he wants to play elsewhere in Europe next season despite having two years left on his contract.

Daniel James started for the visitors but fellow summer signing and right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was on the bench until halftime.

Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof were not included in the lineup.

United is in Perth for 10 days and two matches. Its second match is next Wednesday against Leeds at the same Perth Stadium.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryLive World Cup Final Match, New Zealand vs England: Watch NZ vs ENG Live Cricket Streaming Online on Hotstar Next Story  