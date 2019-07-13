Saturday, July 13, 2019
     
Lionel Scaloni said last week that he had been guaranteed the role only until December after guiding the Albiceleste to third place at the Copa America in Brazil.

Buenos Aires Published on: July 13, 2019 14:40 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Lionel Scaloni to continue as Argentina head coach till 2022 World Cup

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni will keep his job until at least the 2022 World Cup, national team director Cesar Menotti has said.

"It (the extended contract) is what he deserved and there was an agreement," Menotti said in comments that were widely published by local press on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Argentine Football Association will reportedly make the announcement official next week.

Lionel Scaloni, 41, replaced Jorge Scaloni after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where the Albiceleste were eliminated in the last 16 by eventual champions France.

The South American zone qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will begin next March.

