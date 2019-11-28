Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi outplays Cristiano Ronaldo in interesting Champions League feat

Lionel Messi played his 700th game for Spanish giants Barcelona on Wednesday night in UEFA Champions League group stage match against Borussia Dortmund. The Argentine didn't disappoint anyone in his marquee game as he scored a goal and two assists to guide his team to a comfortable 3-1 win over German club.

In the 34th minute of the game, Messi edged past Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki to become the first player to score against 34 teams in UEFA Champions League history. Luis Suarez passed a through ball to Messi and he didn't make any mistake and smashed it into the net with his left foot.

Earlier, Messi was tied with arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of goals scored against most number of opponents in Champions League history. Juventus star has netted against 33 teams in the UCL, he is tied on the second spot with Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.

Image Source : INDIATV Lionel Messi edges past Cristiano Ronaldo in interesting Champions League stat

Messi was on his very best against Dortmund as he ripped apart their defence on several occasions. Messi completed 11 successful take-on and created 4 deadly chances for Barcelona.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Ronaldo had an off-day with Juventus in Champions League mega clash against Atletico Madrid as he failed to register his name on the goal sheet.

After the game, Dortmund defender Mats Hummels also praised Messi after a top-notch performance at Camp Nou.

"In top form, Messi is the best footballer I have ever seen – period," Hummels, who gave the ball away for Messi's goal, said post-game.

"We were not good enough to beat Barcelona today. We only created three or four real chances," he said.

In the crucial clash, Messi provided one assist to Suarez and other to Antoine Griezmann as it was the second time when the deadly attacking trio names were on the scoresheet for Barcelona. The chemistry between Messi and Griezmann was the highlight of the match as the reports of their tiff were going around from some time but Dortmund game will surely put an end to it.

With the win, Barcelona sit top of their group with three wins and two draws in five games and are now qualified for Round of 16 stages in UEFA Champions League.