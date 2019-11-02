Saturday, November 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Soccer News
  5. Live Match Streaming, Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga: Watch LEV vs BAR Live on Facebook

Live Match Streaming, Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga: Watch LEV vs BAR Live on Facebook

Live Match Streaming, Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga: Find full details on when and where to watch LEV vs BAR Live on Facebook.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2019 19:35 IST
Levante vs Barcelona live streaming, Levante vs Barcelona live streaming online
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Live Match Streaming, Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga: Find full details on when and where to watch LEV vs BAR Live on Facebook.

Live Match Streaming, Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga

Levante vs Barcelona Online: Barcelona will aim to make amends to their away form when they take on Levante in La Liga on Saturday. The Catalan side would hope to get three points and extend their lead at the top after Granada dropped points in the mid-week fixture. Levante won their last league game against Real Sociedad and would hope for inspiration when they host Valverde's men. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch the La Liga match between Barcelona and Levante online. The LEV vs BAR match will have no TV Telecast, but you can watch the game online on Facebook.

Live Match Streaming, Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga

When is Levante vs Barcelona?

Levante vs Barcelona will be played on November 2 (Saturday). (Indian Standard Time)

Where is Levante vs Barcelona being played?

Levante vs Barcelona is being played at Camp Nou, Barcelona.

Where can you watch Levante vs Barcelona Live?

You can watch Levante vs Barcelona live on Facebook.

Where can you watch Levante vs Barcelona Live TV Telecast?

There is no TV Telecast for Levante vs Barcelona in India.

What are the squads for Levante vs Barcelona?

Barcelona: 

Ter Stegen, N. Semedo, Piqué, I. Rakitic, Sergio, Todibo, Arthur, Suárez, Messi, Neto, Lenglet, Griezmann, Jordi Alba, S. Roberto, F. De Jong, Vidal, Junior, C. Pérez and Ansu Fati.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story'I was playing against 22 people': Shoaib Akhtar breaks silence on fixing in Pakistan cricket Next StoryIt took Virat Kohli three seconds to agree to Day-Night Test: Sourav Ganguly  