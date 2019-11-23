Leicester City beat Brighton with Jamie Vardy’s EPL-leading 12th goal

Image Source : AP Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with a penalty, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove and Leicester City, at the AMEX Stadium

Leicester strengthened its hold on second place in the English Premier League by beating Brighton 2-0 with Jamie Vardy’s league-leading 12th goal on Saturday.

Leicester dominated the first half with 11 shots to Brighton’s one, and the deadlock was broken in the 64th minute from a quick counterattack in which Vardy set up Ayoze Perez to tap in.

The video assistant referee came to prominence in the 80th when substitute Demarai Gray was judged to have been brought down in the area by Brighton defender Adam Webster. After a VAR review, referee Mike Dean awarded Leicester a penalty.

Vardy’s penalty shot was saved by goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, but James Maddison headed the ball into the net.

VAR intervened for a second time, and the decision was taken to retake the penalty. Vardy made no mistake to ensure Leicester’s sixth straight win in all competitions.

Brighton’s streak of three successive home victories was ended.