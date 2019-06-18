La Liga: Vidal, Brazil coach Tite support Neymar's return to FC Barcelona from PSG

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Reports have emerged that Neymar has been unhappy at PSG

FC Barcelona's Chile international midfielder Arturo Vidal has lent his support to Brazilian international striker Neymar returning to play at the Camp Nou two years after leaving the Catalan giants to join Paris Saint Germain.

Rumours of the troubled Brazilian leaving PSG to return to Barca have gained traction over the summer as the French side appears to have grown tired of Neymar's injury record and off-field controversies, reports Xinhua news agency.

Real Madrid have been mentioned as another possible destination, but Barca appear to be in the driving seat to take back the player who left them in the summer of 2017.

"It would be very nice (if he came back to Barca) as he was very popular there," said Vidal after helping Chile to a 4-0 win over Japan in the Copa America, which is currently being played in Brazil.

Monday also saw Brazil coach Tite appear to tell Neymar, who is missing the Copa America with an ankle injury, to consider returning to Spain.

"I would go to a team where I always felt happy as a person, as a human being and as a family, because that is where I am going to play better as a professional," said Tite at a press conference.

(With IANS Inputs)