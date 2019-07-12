La Liga: Spanish champions FC Barcelona sign Atletico's Antoine Griezmann for 120 Million Euros

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES FC Barcelona sign Atletico's Antoine Griezmann for 120 Million Euros

FC Barcelona have made their first big signing as 2018 World Cup winner and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann joins the Spanish champions after Barcelona paid his 120 Million Euro buy-out clause on Friday. The French forward will sign a five-year contract with the Catalan giants and will now be alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

You were waiting for this. pic.twitter.com/vVR0Prmy0b — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2019

It was rumoured right from May that the striker will leave Atletico at the end of the season. Despite PSG joining the race as well to sign the star striker, Griezmann will now don the Catalan jersey this season. However, Barcelona have also mentioned his buy-out clause which is a whopping 800 Million Euros.

More to follow..