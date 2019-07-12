Friday, July 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Soccer News
  5. La Liga: Spanish champions FC Barcelona sign Atletico's Antoine Griezmann for 120 Million Euros

La Liga: Spanish champions FC Barcelona sign Atletico's Antoine Griezmann for 120 Million Euros

FC Barcelona have paid Griezmann's 120 Million Euro buy-out clause and have signed the French star for a five-year contract, which has a buy-out clause of 800 Million Euros.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
Barcelona Updated on: July 12, 2019 19:08 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

FC Barcelona sign Atletico's Antoine Griezmann for 120 Million Euros 

FC Barcelona have made their first big signing as 2018 World Cup winner and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann joins the Spanish champions after Barcelona paid his 120 Million Euro buy-out clause on Friday. The French forward will sign a five-year contract with the Catalan giants and will now be alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. 

It was rumoured right from May that the striker will leave Atletico at the end of the season. Despite PSG joining the race as well to sign the star striker, Griezmann will now don the Catalan jersey this season. However, Barcelona have also mentioned his buy-out clause which is a whopping 800 Million Euros. 

More to follow..

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story2019 World Cup: Cricket awaits a new world champion as England and New Zealand fight for glory Next Story  