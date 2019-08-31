Saturday, August 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Soccer News
  5. La Liga: Real Sociedad sign Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal

La Liga: Real Sociedad sign Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal

Monreal has agreed a two-year contract with the San Sebastian based outfit, making a return to La Liga after six years in England

IANS IANS
Madrid (Spain) Published on: August 31, 2019 16:42 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

La Liga: Real Sociedad sign Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal

Spanish club Real Sociedad on Saturday confirmed the signing of 33-year-old former Spain defender Nacho Monreal from English Premier League club Arsenal.

Monreal has agreed a two-year contract with the San Sebastian based outfit, making a return to La Liga after six years in England, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Real Sociedad and Arsenal FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Nacho Monreal to the 'Blue and Whites'. Real Sociedad have reached an agreement with the player until June 30, 2021 and the official presentation will be on Monday," said a statement on the Real Sociedad website.

Born in Pamplona, Monreal began his career with his home-town club Osasuna before spending two seasons at Malaga and then joining Arsenal in 2013. He has also represented the Spanish national team on 22 occasions.

Monreal's arrival at Real Sociedad comes a day after they were beaten 0-2 in Friday's Basque derby away to local rivals Athletic Club Bilbao.

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKieron Pollard full of praise for Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya Next Story  