La Liga: Hamstring injury sidelines FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele for rest of 2019

FC Barcelona's qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League as the leaders of their group on Wednesday night has come at a price as French international winger Ousmane Dembele suffered yet another muscle injury.

Dembele had to leave the pitch of the Camp Nou in tears and was replaced by Antoine Griezmann before the half hour after tearing his right hamstring, reports Xinhua news agency.

It is the eighth muscle injury he has suffered in less than three years with Barca and the third this season and early indications are that he will not play again in 2019.

That means the winger will miss key Liga Santander matches against Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid and the 'Clasico' against Real Madrid on December 18 and is also at risk of missing the Spanish Supercup which will be played in Saudi Arabia between January 8-12.

The press highlight that as much as the physical issue for Dembele they are worried about the psychological effects on a young player whose injury history has so far not allowed him to show his true talent to the Camp Nou.

In contrast to Dembele, Real Madrid on Wednesday confirmed that winger Eden Hazard, who limped out of their 2-2 draw against Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night, will only be out of action for 10 days with a twisted ankle and should be fit to face Barca on December 18.