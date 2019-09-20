La Liga: Barcelona's Ansu Fati becomes eligible to play for Spain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ansu Fati, who became Barcelona's youngest goalscorer earlier in the season, is now eligible to represent the Spanish national football team.

Spanish football heavyweights FC Barcelona's teenage sensation Ansu Fati has been granted Spanish citizenship which means he can play for them at the international level.

According to a BBC report, the 16-year-old is also eligible to turn out for Guinea-Bissau, where he was born and reportedly for Portugal through his grandparents.

Fati had applied for Spanish citizenship and it was processed by the country's Interior Ministry after he completed the required 10 years of residency, the BBC report said.

Fati became the club's youngest-ever Champions League debutant after he started in Barcelona's 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund