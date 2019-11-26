Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jose Mourinho rules out signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Tottenham

New Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, saying it “doesn’t make sense” because the club already has one of the best strikers in the world in Harry Kane.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic is a free agent following his exit from the Los Angeles Galaxy and has previously played under Mourinho at Inter Milan and Manchester United.

Asked whether he could try to sign the former Sweden international, Mourinho says “we have more than a connection. I would say also passion and understanding, an amazing player and an amazing guy, but I would say no. No chance.”

Mourinho added about Kane: “We have the best striker in England, we have one of the top two or three strikers in the world, it doesn't make any sense for a striker of Zlatan's dimension — obviously in his late 30s — but still a striker that can play in any club in the world.”

It might take some time for Tottenham to accept Mourinho and take him to their hearts, especially considering the work Pochettino did in raising standards at Tottenham — even getting the team to a Champions League final last season when it lost to Liverpool.

Mourinho has done that with Porto and Inter Milan, winning the title match on both occasions, so is seeking to become the first manager to win European club soccer’s biggest prize with three different clubs — all from different countries. None of them could be classed as modern-day continental heavyweights, either, making that achievement all the more impressive.

“The gaffer's won at every club he's gone to — there's no hiding away from that,” Tottenham striker Harry Kane said. "He wants to win. He's a proven winner. I've made it clear that I'm at the stage of my career where I want to win trophies.

"Realistically we look at the Champions League and the FA Cup this season to try and do that ... You could say that (Mourinho could make the difference) because of his reputation. It's been three days so, until we build that relationship and see how things get on over the next two or three months, we won't really know.”