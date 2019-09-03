Image Source : GETTY IMAGES From Joao Felix to Eden Hazard: Top signings who can turn the fate of sinking ships

The summer transfer window is finally over and it ends with a bang as some of the big names in world football like Mauro Icardi, Keylor Navas and Henrikh Mkhitaryan made moves on the deadline day.

The money spent in the 2018/19 transfer window was above expectations with Benfica teenager Joao Felix going for a huge USD 136.3 million to Spanish club Atletico Madrid and becoming the most expensive buy of the season.

Despite many players like Eden Hazard and Frenkie de Jong moving to their dream club, this transfer window was very controversial on its own with the unsolved Neymar saga and a typical Antoine Griezmann transfer to Barcelona.

La Liga giants - Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid did what they wanted in the transfer window with the money they spent to bring the Champions League trophy back to Spain.

Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal, meanwhile, showed their desperation in the transfer window to compete with current league giants Manchester City and Liverpool.

Here are the top summer transfers that can play a huge role in their team's performance and can show the path to them in the current season.

Joao Felix (Benfica to Atletico Madrid)

The 19-year-old Portuguese is a sensational player with a bright future and Atletico didn't take much time to replace their star player- Antoine Griezmann with him. Benfica made a massive amount of profit by selling the teenager to the Spanish giants which make the win and win situation for both the clubs. Felix has already proved his worth in the pre-season with an astonishing game against Juventus and later he performed exceedingly well in the opening three games of La Liga. With the huge price tag, the expectation will always remain high from him but Felix has the ability to fulfil it.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea to Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard and Real Madrid were a long lost story that everyone wanted to happen. The Belgian had expressed his desire to move to Los Blancos from past few years and Florentino Perez finally listens to it after a drastic 2017-18 season. Hazard, who was Premier League's top player with extraordinary skills and Madrid paid Chelsea USD 106.8 million to acquire his service. Hazard is expected to fit into the big boots of Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Madrid last year and since then the Los Blancos have not been able to perform at their best.

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid to FC Barcelona)

This tale had a lot of complications. The French World Cup-winner was expected to arrive to Barcelona in 2017/18 season but instead, he announced his stay at Atletico in through a documentary which irked many Barca fans. However, Griezmann later realised that he made a mistake in turning down Barcelona as he started from scratch to convince Barca to reconsider their offer again. The La Liga champions went ahead with the move in August and paid Griezmann buyout clause of USD 129.8 million to secure the services of a star player who can build the team alongside the talisman, Lionel Messi.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace to Manchester United)

Wan-Bissaka might not be a big name but he surely is a talented player who can give a lot to Manchester United who are trying hard to rejuvenate themselves under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Wan-Bissaka is fast, creative and lethal who can provide excellent crosses to the striker and winger and he has already proved it in the starting games of Premier League. The qualities that Wan Bissaka posses made United pay 50 million euros.

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United to Inter Milan)

Despite some memorable performances, Lukaku didn't manage to perform at his best at Manchester United. But you can understand his value with the fact that Inter Milan paid United USD 84.4 million inspite of his average performance at Premier League giants. Meanwhile, the Belgian striker didn't disappoint the Italian side and scored two goals in two games for them. Lukaku is a type of player who you just can't ignore as he can be an absolute beast on his day and under Milan's new manager Antonio Conte, it's time for the Belgian to shine again.