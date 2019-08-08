Image Source : @INTER_EN/TWITTER Inter Milan sign Romelu Lukaku on Premier League transfer deadline day

Italian powerhouse Inter Milan have signed Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku on a five-season contract, the team announced on Thursday.

The 26-year-old's move from Manchester United came on the transfer deadline day of English football. "Romelu Lukaku has officially joined Inter," the Serie A side said in a statement.

"The Belgian footballer, arriving from Manchester United on a permanent basis, has signed a contract with the Nerazzurri until 30 June 2024," it added.

Lukaku seemed to have fallen out of favour with United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who did not give him a single minute of playing time in the side's pre-season games, Efe news reported.

Lukaku also did not show up in the team's training sessions, preferring to practice at his home side, Anderlecht, a move that was interpreted by many to be forcing his departure from the English side.

"Inter were the only club I wanted, because Inter is 'not for everyone'," he was quoted by the Italian club's statement as saying.

"I'm here to bring the Nerazzurri (Inter's nickname) back to the top."

United also announced the deal on its website, thanking Lukaku for his efforts for the club.

During his two-season spell at United, Lukaku made a total of 96 appearances across all competitions, including 77 in the starting line-up, scoring 42 goals and providing 13 assists.