Inter Milan leapfrog Juventus to top Serie A as Bianconeri draw

Image Source : AP Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy

A teenage goalkeeper restricted Juventus to a 2-2 draw at home to Sassuolo on Sunday dropping the eight-time defending champion into second place.

Juventus needed a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty to secure a point against Sassuolo and Inter Milan beat Spal 2-1 a few hours later to move a point above the Bianconeri in the Serie A table.

Sassuolo’s first-choice goalkeeper Gianluca Pegolo was recovering from surgery and reserve Andrea Consigli was also injured, so 18-year-old Stefano Turati was handed his debut.

Juventus took the lead in the 20th minute through a long-range Leonardo Bonucci snapshot but it lasted just three minutes before Jeremie Boga rushed onto a Francesco Caputo assist and chipped it over Gianluigi Buffon.

Caputo got on the scoresheet two minutes into the second half after a series of defensive errors from Juventus.

That appeared to jolt Juventus into action and Turati needed an impressive save to keep out a Ronaldo free kick.

The young goalkeeper was powerless to keep out his penalty in the 69th minute after Filippo Romagna had fouled Paulo Dybala.

Turati did well to withstand the late siege by the Bianconeri.

LAUTARO AT THE DOUBLE

Lautaro Martínez scored his second brace of the week to send Inter top of the table.

The Argentina forward had scored two in Wednesday’s Champions League victory at Slavia Prague and he added another two in the first half on Sunday.

That took the 22-year-old Martínez’s tally to eight in Serie A this season.

Mattia Valoti pulled one back for Spal five minutes after the interval.

OTHER MATCHES

Ciro Immobile remains at the top of the goalscoring charts after netting two in Lazio’s 3-0 win over Udinese.

The Italy forward has scored 17 league goals this season, seven more than Inter’s Romelu Lukaku, who is second in the standings.

Lazio remained third, seven points off top spot after easing to the win over Udinese.

Theo Hernández scored two minutes from time to send AC Milan to a 1-0 win at Parma.

It was only Milan’s second win in seven matches.

Napoli was playing Bologna later ahead of Roma’s match at Hellas Verona.