Igor Stimac's men to prepare for Bangladesh game with friendly against NorthEast United

Image Source : TWITTER/INDIANFOOTBALL The Indian team will take on NorthEast United in a friendly match ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh.

Indian national football team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday said that he will try out as many players as possible in the friendly match against Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC here on Wednesday.

Stimac said the match will be a good preparation for India's FIFA World Cup second round qualifier against Bangladesh to be played in Kolkata on October 15.

"We're very happy to have got a chance to play against Northeast United FC. This game will serve us very well to prepare for the Bangladesh match," Stimac said.

"I feel it will be a competitive game. It's a chance for my players to prove themselves and to earn a place in the team. It'll be nice to try as many players as possible. I expect them to do best to their abilities," he added.

The team is currently in a preparatory camp here for the match against Bangladesh.

Northeast United FC coach Robert Jarni was a former national teammate of Stimac and both were part of the Croatian side which finished third in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

"It'll be a great pleasure for both us. He was a fantastic player and a great coach as well. I wish him all the best for a successful career with Northeast United FC," Stimac commented.

"Back home, we face each other every day as we stay only 200 meters away. I see him while going to the market, the bank every time. But, I have never faced him as the opponent coach, it'll be an interesting battle for us surely," he said.

Stimac had summoned 29 players for the preparatory camp initially, but Jerry Lalrinzuala was not able to join the camp owing to some fitness issues.